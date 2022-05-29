Turkish national defense minister set to visit United Arab Emirates on Monday

The Turkish national defense minister will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday at the invitation of his Emirati counterpart, said Turkish defense sources on Sunday.

Anadolu Agency reported that during the visit, Turkey's Hulusi Akar and Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi will discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as military education cooperation and defense industry issues, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Akar's visit will be the first official visit by a Turkish defense minister to the UAE in 15 years.

The visit to the UAE comes as another step in the two countries' ongoing efforts to revitalize ties and end a feud that left its mark in geopolitics in the Middle East and North Africa.

