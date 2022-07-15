Calls for sending medical delegation to oversee health of Palestinian prisoners in Israel

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs yesterday demanded that an independent international medical delegation visit the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and review their health condition.

The body said this has become a necessity and that providing medical humanitarian protection to the prisoners is urgent because of the Israeli prison administration's medical negligence and failure to provide detainees the necessary treatment.

The head of the commission, Qadri Abu Bakr, said: "Despite international and regional demands and campaigns launched by prisoners' institutions to release sick prisoners, the [Israeli] occupation authorities did not care, did not respond and refused to release any prisoners, but rather increased their repressive measures, and continued to disregard their health conditions," he added.

According to the Commission, Israel holds 500 sick prisoners, including 200 prisoners who need urgent intervention, specifically prisoners who suffer from cancer, kidney problems, paralysis and chronic mental diseases.

READ: Palestinian homes, roofs fired on as Israel army holds military drill