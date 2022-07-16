Erdogan: 'Türkiye will keep spirit that defeated coup attempt alive'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Friday that Türkiye would keep alive the spirit that defeated the coup attempt of 15 July, 2016, marking the sixth anniversary of the attempted coup, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We will keep the spirit of 15 July alive, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Türkiye forever," Erdogan expressed in a message published in national newspapers on Democracy and National Unity Day.

"On 15 July, 2016, hearts pounding for Türkiye forever made history with an epic struggle against an invasion effort by the FETO terrorist organisation," Erdogan noted.

He added: "As a state and a nation, we did not yield to the invaders with the glorious resistance we displayed, without giving up or faltering, and won yet another blessed victory."

The president added: "I salute every member of the nation who protected their homeland, flag and independence with the utmost caution and valour that night."

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye would commemorate those killed during the failed coup on 15 July, 2016.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the country marks 15 July as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to celebrate the defeat of the coup attempt and those who lost their lives beating the putschists.

Türkiye accuses FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen of orchestrating the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

It accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The attempted coup started around 10 pm local time on 15 July, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 am the next day.

Standing against the coup, the unarmed Turkish people faced off the tanks and the fighter jets that bombed the parliament in a courageous show of protecting the democratically-elected government.