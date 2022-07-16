Portuguese / Spanish / English

Oil prices rise without expectation of Saudi production increase 

Aramco oil facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 15 September 2019 [FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images]
Oil prices rose by 2.5 per cent on Friday after a US official told Reuters that the US does not expect Saudi Arabia to immediately increase oil production and after investors questioned the ability of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to significantly increase its crude oil production.

This statement, made by an official during US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, comes at a time when the surplus production capacity of OPEC member countries is declining.

Brent Crude Futures settled at $101.16 a barrel, recording an increase of $2.06, or 2.1 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $97.59 a barrel, gaining $1.81, or 1.9 per cent.

The two indices recorded their biggest weekly decline in about a month. This is largely due to concerns at the beginning of the week that an imminent recession could curb demand.

