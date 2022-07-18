Biden disputes Saudi FM's account of meeting with MBS

US President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with Saudi Arabia in their account of discussions at a bilateral summit about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two countries, Reuters reported.

US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, known as MBS, ordered Khashoggi's killing in 2018, a Saudi insider-turned-critic who had been living in self-imposed exile in Virginia. The de facto Saudi ruler denies the claim.

In a press conference, Biden disputed the Saudi foreign minister's account that he did not hear Biden blame MBS for the killing of the Washington Post columnist, a harsh critic of his native Saudi Arabia.