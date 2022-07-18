Iran calls for regional dialogue including Saudi Arabia and Turkiye

The head of the Strategic Council for Foreign Policies in Iran, Kamal Kharazi, called yesterday for regional dialogue with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar to resolve political and security differences in the region, Anadolu has reported.

Kharazi is a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told Al Jazeera that Qatar has made important proposals regarding regional dialogue, and that Tehran has expressed its full readiness to take part. The "only solution" to the region's crises, he stressed, is the formation of a regional dialogue forum to resolve political and security differences.

Regarding his country's nuclear programme, Kharazi revealed that Tehran has the technical capabilities to manufacture a nuclear bomb, but there has been no decision taken to do so.

Qatar hosted two-days round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran last month, under the auspices of the European Union. The intention was to revive the nuclear agreement signed in 2015, but no progress was made.

Meanwhile, Iran announced on Saturday the imposition of sanctions on 61 American citizens, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for supporting the opposition People's Mujahedin Organisation of Iran, also known as Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK).