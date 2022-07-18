Iran pardons, commutes sentences for more than 2,200 convicts

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned and reduced the sentences for more than 2,200 prisoners to mark the religious holidays of Eid Al-Adha and Al-Ghadeer.

Khamenei approved the pardoning and reduction of sentences for 2,272 convicts, including 43 who had been sentenced to death. Some 811 detainees will now be released as a result.

The Islamic Republic's supreme leader pardons and commutes prisoners more than once a year on days when religious and national holidays are celebrated or following requests made by the head of the judicial authority.

Eid Al-Adha was marked in Iran on 10 July and the Shia holiday of Al-Ghadeer was celebrated today.