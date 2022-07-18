Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran pardons, commutes sentences for more than 2,200 convicts

July 18, 2022 at 4:37 pm | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
KERMANSHAH, IRAN - JULY 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi speaks to the crowd in the city of Kermanshah, western Iran, on July 14, 2022. ( Iranian Presidency - Anadolu Agency )
 July 18, 2022 at 4:37 pm

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned and reduced the sentences for more than 2,200 prisoners to mark the religious holidays of Eid Al-Adha and Al-Ghadeer.

Khamenei approved the pardoning and reduction of sentences for 2,272 convicts, including 43 who had been sentenced to death. Some 811 detainees will now be released as a result.

READ: Barcelona football coach denied entry to US due to Iran visits

The Islamic Republic's supreme leader pardons and commutes prisoners more than once a year on days when religious and national holidays are celebrated or following requests made by the head of the judicial authority.

Eid Al-Adha was marked in Iran on 10 July and the Shia holiday of Al-Ghadeer was celebrated today.

Categories
IranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments