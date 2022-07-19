Latest News
/
Lawyers call on PA to end its domination over judiciary
/
Hamas slams formation of armed settler militias in Jerusalem
/
Israel says it downed drone coming from Lebanon, likely from Hezbollah
/
20 defendants remain detained despite being acquitted by Egypt court: report
/
Putin visits Iran for first trip outside former USSR since Ukraine war
/
UN presses Yemen warring parties for six-month truce extension
/
Saudi Arabia FM does not rule out arms purchase from China
/
Egypt releases batch of political prisoners following Biden-Sisi meeting in Jeddah
/
German soldier, posing as Syrian refugee, sentenced to prison for plotting neo-Nazi terror attacks
/
Libya announces 1st oil export after lifting force majeure
/
Emirates Airline sees air travel equilibrium in 2023
/
Tunisia authorities thwarted six irregular migration operations, rescued 92 people
/
Ankara slams Liz Truss plan to send refugees to Turkiye in proposed extension of Rwanda deal
/
Shin Bet seeks exclusion from ruling to provide minimum cell space to Palestinian prisoners
/
Iran pardons, commutes sentences for more than 2,200 convicts
