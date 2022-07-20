Syria refuses to supply Jordan with water 

Syria has rejected a request to provide 30 million cubic metres of water to Jordan, the Jordanian water minister announced yesterday.

Mohammed Al-Najjar told official media that the request was rejected due to "weather circumstances and the water shortage situation in Syria."

Jordan has been seeking to avoid an annual water crisis in the country, as the second poorest country in water resources.

In June, the kingdom said it was in the process of buying 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel, based on an agreement that was signed in October last year. The agreed quantities are said to be based on a peace agreement signed between the two countries in 1994.

Under the peace agreement, Israel would provide Jordan with up to 55 million cubic meters of water annually from Lake Tiberias for one cent per cubic meter.

