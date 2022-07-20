Tunisia: opposition leader Ghannouchi released as prosecutor calls for arrest

Opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been released after being questioned by an investigative judge for several hours on Tuesday following allegations of money laundering. The head of the Islamist Ennahda movement and Speaker of the now dissolved parliament appeared before the judge as part of the investigations in the Namaa Tounes Association case.

Ennahda is the most prominent opponent of President Kais Saied. It denies any links between Ghannouchi and the association, and accuses the judiciary of fabricating charges for political purposes.

Following his release, the public prosecutor has demanded that an arrest warrant should be issued for Ghannouchi. The announcement was made by a member of Ghannouchi's defence team. Mokhtar Al-Jamai added in a short post on Facebook that the defence plea will follow.

According to the vice-president of the now dissolved parliament, Maher Medhioub, more than fifty lawyers are representing Ghannouchi in this case. The veteran politician's assets have been frozen by Tunisia's Central Bank, as have those belonging to members of his family and nine co-defendants, including former Prime Minister Hammadi Jebali. Ghannouchi and others have also had a travel ban imposed on them.

Tunisia is preparing for a referendum on a new draft constitution on 25 July, which President Saied presented to formulate a new system of government, giving himself sole power in the country. It is being boycotted by most opposition parties, including Ennahda.

READ: Ghannouchi goes to court as rights groups reject referendum