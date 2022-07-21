Libya resumes crude oil exports after 3-month pause

The National Oil Corporation in Libya announced today the resumption of crude oil exports in a number of oil fields and ports, after they were closed for three months.

"The Maltese-flagged tanker Matala is docked in Sidra oil port and is set to ship crude oil to Italy," said the corporation on Facebook. Production has resumed at the Waha Oil Company fields, at a rate of 70,000 barrels per day, and the Nafoura, Tibesti and Al-Ghani fields of the Harouge Oil Operations Company, as well as the Nafoura and Al-Bayda fields of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company, it added. "Production will be increased gradually, until normal production rates are reached."

The announcement that exports were to resume was made on Monday, after the lifting of force majeure on oil ports and fields. This is provided legal protection against liability arising from the inability of contracting parties in the oil sector to fulfil obligations as a result of events beyond the control of those parties.

The Libyan National Unity Government headed by Abdel Hamid Al-Dbeibeh announced the restructuring of the National Oil Corporation's management last week, and the appointment of Farhat Bin Qadara as its head in place of Mustafa Sanalla. Although Sanalla rejected the change, it was duly implemented.

The oil sector in Libya has witnessed a wave of closures of oil fields and ports by tribal groups in the south, centre, south west and east of the country since 17 April.

