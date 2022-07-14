Libya: oil chief attacks prime minister and the UAE

The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, has rejected the decision to dismiss him issued by Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh. The head of the NOC accused Dbeibeh of colluding with the UAE and making deals with the government in Abu Dhabi.

"The outgoing government of national unity tried to manipulate the NOC by making deals in the Emirates, which is the country involved in the Libyan file and allied with Dbeibeh," said Sanalla. "The Government of National Unity received more than 165 billion Libyan dinars from the NOC; where did it go? The condition of the Libyan people remains miserable because of the actions of this government."

Addressing Dbeibeh directly, he added: "Neither you nor anyone else will be able to run anything in the NOC. This is an institution for the Libyan people and not for the Dbeibeh family, and you do not have the ability to control the oil corporation. This government has expired, and there is another government appointed by parliament."

He pointed out that the NOC is protected by international law and political agreements, and is politically neutral. "It does not belong to the government."

At the time of writing, there had been no comment from the unity government and its head about Sanalla's comments.

Earlier today, however, Dbeibeh decided to form a committee to complete the handover process between the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation formed under the chairmanship of Farhat Bin Qadara.

