Syria opposition calls on Algeria not to 'stand with' Assad regime

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, yesterday called on Algeria "not to stand with" the Syrian regime, saying it lacks "legitimacy" and "does not represent Syria or its people", Anadolu news agency reported.

A letter sent by Al-Meslet to Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Al-Meslet regretted that "Algeria stands by the Assad regime", asking it to "review its decisions that are incompatible with the sacrifices of the Algerian people."

Al-Meslet added that it is sad that the official Algerian position stands with the Assad regime, "which committed crimes and massacres against civilians in Syria, killing and arresting hundreds of thousands, and displacing millions of Syrians."

He pointed out that international peace and security cannot be achieved with "the Assad regime in power (…) after it has become a tool in the hands of Russia and Iran and has turned into militias that live on murder, torture and drug trafficking."

"The survival of the Assad regime constitutes dangerous repercussions for Syria and its future and for all Arab countries," the letter read, calling on Algeria "to adhere to the Arab League positions, and the rest of the Arab countries that refuse to restore ties with the Assad regime.

He stressed on the importance of the Arab countries' efforts of isolating the Assad regime as it lacks legitimacy and does not represent Syria or its people."

"The political transition in Syria is the only way out to stop the suffering of the Syrian people and the way to guarantee the unity and independence of the Syrian territories," he added.

READ: Before Turkey can normalise with Syria, it must agree with Iran and Russia who the 'terrorists' are