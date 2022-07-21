West Bank: more armed clashes with Israeli occupation forces

More armed clashes erupted on Thursday morning between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces who stormed into Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The occupation forces apparently targeted released prisoners for re-arrest as well as an Islamic Jihad official.

It was during an armed incursion in Jenin by Israeli troops in May that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by an army sniper. Israel and the US have whitewashed the killing, claiming that it was not deliberate despite evidence to the contrary.

In Al-Bireh, meanwhile, there were also violent confrontations with the occupation forces during which two young men were shot in the leg by Israeli troops using live ammunition. An Israeli army vehicle caught fire when it was hit with a Molotov cocktail.

In further unrest, resistance fighters opened fire at occupation soldiers yesterday evening near Israel's illegal Itamar settlement, which is built on stolen Palestinian land to the south of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Information Centre there were 649 recorded acts of resistance during the month of June, which resulted in the injury of 26 Israelis, some of them seriously. The centre confirmed that the occupied West Bank is still witnessing an escalation of resistance activities, amid warnings of more "revolutionary violence" against the occupation and its illegal settlers.

READ: Israel sees half a million sign petition to release Ahmad Manasra