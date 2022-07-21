Israel sees half a million sign petition to release Ahmad Manasra

Half a million people have signed a change.org petition calling on the Israeli occupation government to release young Palestinian Ahmad Manasra unconditionally. The 20 year old has been held in an Israeli prison since he was thirteen. He has been kept in solitary confinement in Eshel Detention Centre for the past eight months.

As international pressure for his release grows, an Israeli court in Beersheba has postponed its decision on an order to extend Manasra's time in solitary. According to lawyer Khaled Zabarka, the decision to extend his isolation will now be made on 16 August at the request of the occupation prosecution authorities. In the meantime, he will continue to be held in solitary confinement, to the detriment of his mental and physical health.

The Palestinian Committee for Mental Health has called on all international colleagues and people of goodwill to demand the release of the Palestinian youth. The committee has also contacted the US Congress to urge them to work on Manasra's release by putting pressure on the occupation state.

A special committee in Israel decided recently to classify Manasra's case under the "terrorism law", which makes it harder for him to be considered for parole.

