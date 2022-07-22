Official: most visa requests to visit Morocco filed by Israelis

Israeli citizens are at the top of the list of applicants requesting entry visas to visit Morocco, a Moroccan government spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said Thursday.

Baitas told reporters that the Moroccan Government has recently launched an electronic platform for obtaining entry visas with the aim of reviving tourism in the country, adding that a majority of the visa applications received by Moroccan authorities come from Israel, which has reached 4,241 requests, so far.

Baitas added that, out of the total submitted requests, 2,385 visas have been granted, since the platform was launched on 10 July.

According to a previous official statement, the Moroccan authorities have launched the new platform to improve, simplify and modernise consular services.

The electronic visa is granted to one person, with a maximum validity of 180 days, starting from the date of its issuance for a stay period of up to 30 days.

