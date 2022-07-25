Egypt court asks parliament to allow broadcast of execution 

The Mansoura Criminal Court has asked parliament to amend the law governing capital punishment to allow for the live broadcast of the execution of Mohamed Adel who was sentenced to death for killing fellow student Naira Ashraf in June.

The court said in a letter that the broadcast would serve as punishment and would deter anyone who might consider committing such a horrific crime.

Last month, the court sentenced Adel to death for killing fellow student Naira by stabbing her in the throat in broad daylight as she was about to enter Mansoura university to take her final exam.

Adel confessed to deliberately killing Naira after she refused to marry him.

The murder which was recorded by security cameras sent shockwaves across Egypt and the Middle East.

