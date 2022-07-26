Tunisia: union calls on election authority not to restrict journalists

The National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) has called on the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) to share essential information with journalists and photographers about the progress of the referendum on the draft constitution, and allow them to carry out their work safely, Anadolu has reported. The union called on the ISIE to ensure transparency and have respect for the right of citizens to obtain information.

"The heads of polling stations must be committed to respecting the right of journalists and photojournalists to cover all stages of the referendum process, including polling stations," said the SNJT. "We call on the Interior Ministry to oblige officials not to place illegal obstacles in front of journalists and photojournalists while they do their work."

According to the union, complaints have been lodged by journalists covering the referendum that the ISIE has failed to provide them with identity badges and an assignment document. This has apparently created real difficulties for the union members.

"Moreover, the ISIE did not circulate this information to its branches in various governorates. The heads of some polling stations prevented Tunisian and foreign journalists and photographers from taking pictures within the polling stations, and called security to stop them." A ban on photography inside polling stations may, fears the union, become the norm imposed by senior officials.

The referendum process on the new draft constitution started on Monday, and polling stations opened their doors amid a remarkable security presence.

Observers of the situation in Tunisia expect that the referendum result will be in favour of the adoption of the new constitution. This will give President Kais Saied complete power in Tunisia and, say his opponents, will destroy democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

