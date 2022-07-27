Israel arrests Lebanese for crossing border

The Israeli army yesterday said it had arrested a Lebanese man as he crossed Israel's northern border from Lebanon, Palestine Today reported.

"Israeli army has monitored a Lebanese man crossing the Blue Line into Israeli territory in the country's northern area of Margaliot settlement," the army said, adding that the person was being interrogated by local authorities.

Numerous Lebanese citizens have been arrested in recent months for crossing their country's border into Israel. Most were later released.

