Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests Lebanese for crossing border

July 27, 2022 at 8:26 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
A picture taken on October 12, 2020, shows an Israeli soldier walking up to the gate of the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing, between Israel and Lebanon [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
A picture taken on October 12, 2020, shows an Israeli soldier walking up to the gate of the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing, between Israel and Lebanon [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 27, 2022 at 8:26 am

The Israeli army yesterday said it had arrested a Lebanese man as he crossed Israel's northern border from Lebanon, Palestine Today reported.

"Israeli army has monitored a Lebanese man crossing the Blue Line into Israeli territory in the country's northern area of Margaliot settlement," the army said, adding that the person was being interrogated by local authorities.

Numerous Lebanese citizens have been arrested in recent months for crossing their country's border into Israel. Most were later released.

READ: Israel drone crashes in Lebanon

Categories
IsraelLebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments