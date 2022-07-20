Israel drone crashes in Lebanon

An Israeli drone yesterday fell in Lebanon's southern village of Wazzani.

The Israeli army has claimed that it was not aware of any drone crash.

The crash comes in conjunction with the Israeli occupation army's attack on a Hamas site in the besieged Gaza Strip. It also came shortly after remarks by the Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid during his tour along the Lebanese border, where he warned that Hezbollah's "aggressive actions may lead the region to an undesirable escalation."

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that a drone that was reported to have infiltrated into Israel from Lebanon. The Israeli government claimed it to be sent by Hezbollah.

On 2 July, Hezbollah launched three unarmed drones towards the Karish gas field, after which Israel vowed to retaliate.

