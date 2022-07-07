Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel says intercepted, shot down another Hezbollah drone

A picture taken on May 22, 2020 shows military drones at the Hezbollah memorial landmark in the hilltop bastion of Mleeta, built in 2010 to commemorate Israel's withdrawal from the country [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli army said yesterday its Iron Dome defence system had intercepted another drone launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah group, three days after Tel Aviv claimed it had intercepted three drones that targeted the Karish gas field,which is located in disputed waters between Lebanon and Israel.

The army added that the incident took place on Tuesday, explaining that the drone was intercepted and shot down in Lebanese waters, far from what it considers it's maritime border.

On Saturday, t​​he Israeli army said it had intercepted three drones launched by Hezbollah that targeted the Karish gas platform in the Mediterranean.

Hezbollah said, on Saturday, the drones, launched towards the Karish gas field in waters claimed by both countries, had successfully carried out a reconnaissance mission and said "the message was delivered".

Hezbollah demands full oil and gas rights for Lebanon 

