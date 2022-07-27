Palestine warns of danger of Israel facilitating property ownership transfer to settlers 

Palestine yesterday warned of the danger of Israeli steps to facilitate the transfer of Palestinian property in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, to settlers.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "monitors with great gravity the heinous massacre committed by the occupation authorities against the ownership of Palestinian lands and real estate in Jerusalem under the pretext of land settlement."

Human rights groups have revealed that "Israel falsified land and real estate ownership in East Jerusalem in favour of expanding settlement operations and stealing more lands from the residents of Jerusalem," the ministry added.

This, it explained, is "an extension of the ethnic cleansing and expansion of the scope of forced displacement of the residents of Jerusalem and depriving them of their property in all neighbourhoods of Jerusalem."

The Ministry explained that "the ownership of these properties is transferred to the names of Jews on the pretext that they owned the land before 1948," prior to the creation of the state of Israel.

