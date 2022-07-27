Ukraine grain exports could start within a week, Turkiye says

Turkiye said grain exports from Ukrainian ports could resume within a week, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the export will reach 25 million tonnes by the end of the year, after it brokered a deal between Kyiv and Moscow that eased fears of a global food crisis.

The exports halted by Russia's invasion, will be determined by logistical groundwork, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said during an interview with local media.

As many as 100 vessels carrying grain and agricultural products were trapped in Ukrainian ports when war broke out. The United Nations expects the first to move within a few days, and an adviser to global insurers has proposed a mechanism that might help cover the trade.

Today, Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, also unveiled a centre in Istanbul to oversee the export of Ukrainian grains.

