Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egyptian rights groups concerned about alleged torture of two political activists

July 28, 2022 at 6:40 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Leading Egyptian opposition campaigner Ahmed Douma on February 4, 2015 in Cairo [AFP via Getty Images]
Leading Egyptian opposition campaigner Ahmed Douma on February 4, 2015 in Cairo [AFP via Getty Images]
 July 28, 2022 at 6:40 pm

Seven Egyptian human rights organisations have issued a statement calling for opening an urgent investigation into allegations that political activist, Ahmed Douma, and master's student, Ahmed Santawi, have been beaten up and tortured in the Tora prison, where they are being politically detained.

The rights organisations called on the Prosecutor General not to ignore the complaints filed to him regarding the violations that reportedly take place in prisons and detention facilities.

The organisations that signed the statement include the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, the Nadim Centre for Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence and Torture, the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression and others.

READ: Egypt court asks parliament to allow broadcast of execution 

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments