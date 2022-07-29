Iran plans to begin building new nuclear reactor in Isfahan

Iran will, in the next few weeks, begin to build a nuclear research reactor at the Isfahan nuclear facility, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEO) said yesterday.

Speaking during a visit to the site, Mohammad Eslami said: "Iran plans to build research nuclear reactors to test fuel for the rest of the nuclear reactors which will complete the cycle of research, evaluation, testing and verification of nuclear electricity production in the country."

The Fars news agency quoted Eslami as saying: "Iran has a new plan to produce 10,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity and work is underway to choose suitable places to build nuclear facilities in the country, especially in the south."

The Iranian announcement comes at a time when talks that began in April 2021 between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement have stalled.

