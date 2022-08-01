Iraq: clans agree to support Palestine

The leaders of twenty Iraqi clans have signed a covenant stressing that they will work to support Palestine and the Palestinian cause "until the liberation of Palestine and realisation of Palestinian rights," Shehab news agency reported on Sunday. The announcement was made during a visit by the clan leaders to the Embassy of Palestine in Baghdad.

They told Ambassador Ahmad Aqel that they would keep their promise to protect Palestine and seek its liberation from Israeli occupation. In turn, Aqel briefed the clan leaders about the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause, and told them what the people of occupied Palestine expect from Iraq's clans and political parties.

On 26 May, the Iraqi parliament passed a law unanimously which makes normalisation with the apartheid state a criminal offence. Contacting official Israel institutions, or creating political, economic, military or cultural links with the state are now acts punishable by law.

Iraq has no diplomatic or other ties with Israel. Most of its political factions reject normalisation with the occupation state.

