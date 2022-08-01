Al-Mishri re-elected Head of Libya's High Council of State

Libya's High Council of State, on Monday, re-elected Khaled Al-Mishri as its Head for a fifth term, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Al-Mishri obtained 65 votes out of 118, while his rival, Al-Ajili Abu Sedil, came second with 50 votes in a second round of voting, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent. Three council members abstained from voting.

Five candidates had taken part in the first round of voting in which Al-Mishri got 45 votes and Abu Sedil won 34 votes.

Members of the High Council of State serve in their posts for one year.

