Jordan Taekwondo athlete refuses to face Israeli opponent

Jordanian athlete, Maysir Al-Dahamsheh, yesterday refused to face an Israeli opponent in a Taekwondo championship in Bulgaria.

Al-Dahamsheh has withdrawn from a bronze medal tournament, in opposition to normalising with the Israeli occupation. Her withdrawal comes two months after the Jordanian national fencing player, Eyas Al-Zamer, withdrew from a World Juniors Championship held in the United Arab Emirates, where he had to face an Israeli opponent.

Since 1994, Jordan has been involved in the so-called "Wadi Araba" peace agreement, under which hostility between the two sides in a border desert ended.

