Arab League stresses boycott of Israel to end occupation and save two-state solution

The Arab League stressed on Sunday the need to boycott Israel as a means to end its occupation of Palestine and save the two-state solution, Safa news agency has reported.

In the final statement of its 95th meeting, the Liaison Officers of the Arab Boycott Offices in Cairo affirmed the importance of reinforcing the Arab efforts and activities intended to implement the boycott of Israel. At the same time, they pointed out that such a boycott would be consistent with the decision of the Arab League Summit held on 31 March 2019 in Tunisia.

Furthermore, they commended some international bodies, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and companies for supporting justice for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights. The rejection of the colonial activities of the illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territories was also emphasised.

The Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Affairs, Saed Abu Ali, also attended the meeting of the Liaison Officers.

