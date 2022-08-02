Israel holds joint naval exercise with US in Red Sea

The Israeli occupation navy is taking part in a joint naval exercise with the US Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea, Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

"Today a joint exercise of the Israeli Navy and the US Army began in the Red Sea," the US Fifth Fleet tweeted on Monday. "The exercise is a bilateral training event between US 5th Fleet and Israeli naval forces that focuses on mission planning, maritime interdiction and other drills at sea."

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said that the naval exercise will last for four days. "It focuses on planning missions, maintaining shipping lanes in the area, and conducting joint exercises between the two forces at sea," added Kan.

The station also reported the Israeli army as saying that, "The Israeli security establishment has detected increased activity by Iran in the Red Sea in recent years, so the joint exercise also sends a message to Tehran."

READ: Israel raises state of alert around gas fields