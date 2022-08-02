Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel signs contract to build embassy in Morocco

A plane carrying Israeli and US officials arrives in Rabat Sale Airport after Israel and Morocco reached an agreement on normalization of relations in Rabat, Morocco on 22 December 2020 [U.S. Embassy Morocco/Anadolu Agency]
Israel said, Tuesday, it has signed a contract to build the headquarters of the Israeli Embassy in Morocco, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"I am pleased to share this photo of this historical moment of signing the contract of establishing a permanent embassy in Morocco," Israeli Ambassador, David Govrin, said on Twitter.

The Israeli diplomat said the move "heralds the beginning of a new era" in Israel's relations with Morocco.  There was no comment from Moroccan authorities on the report.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalise relations with Israel in 2020, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a "stab in the back."

