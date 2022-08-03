Saudi Arabia welcomes extending Yemen truce for two months

Saudi Arabia welcomed, on Wednesday, the two-month extension of the truce in Yemen, and stressed on the need to open the humanitarian crossings in Taiz.

"The Kingdom hails the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in promoting adherence to the UN-sponsored truce, in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiative announced in March 2021 to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political solution," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry stressed on the Kingdom's firm position and support for all efforts aimed at guaranteeing security and stability in Yemen, and achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

"The truce primarily aims to reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and start the political process between the Yemeni government and the Houthis," it added.

It has also stressed on the importance of the Houthis' commitment to the truce terms and the speedy opening of the crossings in Taiz to alleviate human suffering in Taiz, and to deposit revenues in the Central Bank of Yemen to pay the salaries of civil servants.

