Tunisia: arrest warrant issued for former minister 

The Public Prosecution in the southern Gafsa Governorate of Tunisia has issued an arrest warrant for former Minister of Energy, Mines and Energy Transition Mongi Marzouk on suspicion of financial and administrative corruption.

One report said that the warrant was issued after Marzouk failed to appear before the judicial police department in Gafsa in connection with a case of suspected corruption linked to the Gafsa Phosphate Company (CPG).

The issue relates to a decision taken by the CPG Board of Directors regarding an increase in the value of food vouchers for workers and officials. "This case dates back to 2017, 2018 and 2019," explained Marzouk on Facebook. In other words, before he assumed his duties at the head of the ministry in March 2020.

During the past few days, the Tunisian authorities have arrested seventeen people as part of the investigations into corruption cases in the CPG and the Tunisian Company for Mining Materials Transport. Eight others are still on the run. The most prominent of these cases are related to the theft and embezzlement of hundreds of tons of equipment, metals and engines for heavy machinery in the Mdhila region.

