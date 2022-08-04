Saudi Arabia warns of Iran and Israel 'nuclear practices'

Saudi Arabia's envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohamed Al-Wasel, has warned of the repercussions of "Iran's nuclear practices" and Israel's non-accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"The danger of nuclear weapons spread threatens the Middle East and the world," he said, stressing on the need to "confront nuclear proliferation in the Middle East".

Dr. Al-Wasel considered that Israel's non-accession to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons "reinforces the risks of nuclear proliferation".

He further said that Iran's practices enhance the dangers of nuclear proliferation, adding that ridding the Middle East of nuclear weapons is a "collective responsibility".

"Iran's lack of transparency with the IAEA violates the UN Charter," he said, stressing that "transparency is necessary for the peaceful use of nuclear energy".

The Saudi Envoy added that the Kingdom supports expanding the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Last month, the Head of the Strategic Council for Foreign Policies in Iran, Kamal Kharazi, revealed that his country has the technical capabilities to manufacture a nuclear bomb, but stressed that there is no decision in Iran to make a nuclear bomb.

The United States warns that Iran will obtain the necessary capabilities to produce a nuclear bomb within a few months.

The administration of President Joe Biden stresses that it will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, while Israel threatens to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, Gulf countries warn of the consequences of Tehran acquiring a nuclear bomb.

The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has previously warned that "if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will do the same as soon as possible".