Gaza death toll rises to 15, wounded to 125, MoH says

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that the death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza, which has continued for the second day, rose to 15 in addition to 125 wounded, a statement said.

Among the 15 dead, the statement said, a 5-year-old girl.

The ministry stated that there is a 40 per cent shortage of equipment and basic medicines, and a 60 per cent shortage of laboratory equipment due to the Israeli closure of the Gaza crossing, which started four days ago.

The Ministry also said: "Due to the shutdown of the power plant, time is running out regarding the provision of medical services in the hospitals, with an almost complete shutdown within 72 hours."

Earlier on Saturday, officials in Gaza said that the fuel for the sole power plant in Gaza ran out so that it stopped working.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said that the Israeli bombardment has resulted in the partial or full destruction of 650 housing units, rendering thousands of people homeless and displaced.