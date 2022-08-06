Hamas mourns leader of Islamic Jihad's military wing

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday mourned Tayseer Al-Jaabari, the

senior military commander of the Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades.

The Israeli occupation army carried out several air strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing ten

people, including Al-Jaabari and a five-year-old girl, and wounding 55 others, the Palestinian Ministry

of Health in Gaza disclosed.

Hamas announced in a statement: "Martyr Al-Jaabari was targeted by the treacherous Zionist hands

after a journey of sacrifices, jihad and support for his country, people and the whole ummah."

Hamas added: "As our people bid farewell to a Palestinian leader, the Israeli occupation bears the

responsibility for the consequences of this oppressive aggression."

The Islamic resistance movement reiterated: "The Israeli crimes and targeting the Palestinian heroes

will definitely push our resistance to reinforce their fight for the defence of our people and the

return of our rights and holy sites."