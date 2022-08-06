Turkiye, Pakistan condemn Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Turkiye and Pakistan have strongly condemned Israel's airstrikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday which killed over a dozen Palestinians.

Israel yesterday launched a series of airstrikes against the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad and one of its key commanders Taysir al-Jabari, causing the group and its allies in the Gaza Strip to retaliate by firing rockets into Israel against the occupation forces.

According to the latest statement by Gaza's Health Ministry, the airstrikes resulted in 13 deaths, including that of a 5-year-old girl, as well as injuries to around 114 other Palestinians.

Stating that it is "unacceptable that civilians, including children, lose their lives in attacks," Turkiye's Foreign Ministry said that it is "deeply concerned about the rising tension in the region after the attacks. We emphasise the need to end these events before they turn into a new spiral of conflict."

Pakistan also condemned the airstrikes, with prime minister Shehbaz Sharif calling them the "latest act of Israeli terrorism." He stated on his Twitter account that "If impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences. Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes."

Meanwhile, the United Nations and it's envoy for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland stopped short of condemning the Israeli attack, he did, of course, said that he is "deeply concerned" by the escalation and "saddened" by the 5-year-old girl's killing.

He called on "all sides to avoid further escalation," reiterating that that UN is "fully engaged" with all parties to "avoid a further conflict which would have devastating consequences, mainly for civilians."

