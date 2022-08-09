Islamic Jihad wants revenge after Israel kills its commanders

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement apparently decided not to engage in any mediation efforts to end the latest Israeli military offensive against the Gaza Strip, media sources have claimed. Nevertheless, Egypt mediated a ceasefire which came into effect at midnight local time in Gaza.

Despite this, it is being reported that Islamic Jihad wants revenge for the killing of two of its military commanders by Israel. Their deaths, said the movement, will "ignite the battle to defend occupied Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is subjected to attacks by illegal Jewish settlers." Islamic Jihad cadres will be at the "forefront of those who will carry out the sacred duty to defend those who are stationed in Al-Aqsa and its holy squares."

According to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the assassination of Islamic Jihad's Khaled Mansour was an "operational and intelligence effort and an extraordinary achievement." He claimed that the occupation army was acting in a "focused and responsible way to minimise" harm to civilians.

Israeli missiles killed at least 44 Palestinians at the weekend, including 15 children and four women. Hundreds more were wounded. The majority were civilians.

