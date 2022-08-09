Saudi Arabia: national airline offers 40% discounts for flights to US and Europe

Saudi Arabia's national carrier, Saudia, is offering major discounts on its flights to destinations in the United States and Europe, in an effort to open the kingdom up to the world. Domestic flights will also attract the discounts in an effort to boost travel within the country.

According to a press release by Saudia on Sunday, there are currently discounts of up to 40 per cent on its flights to American and European destinations, as well as to regional airports within the kingdom. The opportunity to reserve discounted flights lasts until 12 August, with the specific travel periods being between 15 September and 15 November this year.

The offer for discounted travel has been timed to coincide with the kingdom's national events such as Saudi National Day and the Saudi Tourism Authority's "Summer and Vibes" programme, as well as others to be held in developed tourist sites such as Al Ula in the north-west.

The kingdom's move comes after two and a half years of strict travel restrictions for Saudi citizens and residents due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Travel to and from the country has largely been banned during that period.

Following the lifting of those restrictions, however, Riyadh is now making efforts to boost tourism, and is reportedly aiming to welcome 70 million tourist visits this year.

