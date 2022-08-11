Russia: Israel PM disregards the lives of Palestinians

The Russian Embassy in Egypt on Tuesday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's hypocrisy for attacking Gaza while condemning Moscow's alleged crimes in Ukraine, stressing that Lapid disregards the lives of Palestinians.

"Compare Yair Lapid's lies regarding Ukraine in April, where he tried to pin the blame and [place] responsibility on Russia after the death of people in Bucha, who were killed in a savage way by Ukrainian Nazis, with his calls in August for striking and bombing the Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip," the Embassy tweeted. "Isn't that double standards and .. complete disregard for the lives of Palestinians?" the Russian Embassy tweeted.

🤔قارِنوا كذب يائير #لبيد بشأن 🇺🇦 في أبريل ومحاولات إلقاء اللوم والمسئولية على 🇷🇺 في وفيات الناس في بوتشا الذين قتلهم بشكل وحشي النازيون 🇺🇦 مع دعواته في أغسطس إلى القصف والضربات على الأراضي 🇵🇸 في قطاع #غزة. أليس ذلك معاييرا مزدوجة وتجاهلا واحتقارا كاملا لحيوات الفلسطينيين⁉️ pic.twitter.com/yrACiAtPQr — RussianEmbassy EGYPT 🇷🇺 (@Rusembegypt) August 9, 2022

The tweet included a screenshot of Lapid's tweet, in which he wrote: "It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kyiv from after the Russian Army left. Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it."

Lapid's tweet came in response to reports that the Russian Army had deliberately killed more than 1,300 civilians during its invasion of Bucha. Russia denied the claims.

During the three-day Israeli offensive on Gaza which was launched on Friday, 47 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, and 365 others were wounded.

