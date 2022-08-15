Latest News
Iraqi actress sues Economist 'to defend Arab women rights'
4 Israelis arrested for scamming millions out of French Treasury
GCC rise in infertility rates caused by diet and lifestyle, say experts
Israel says destroyed Hamas tunnel in Gaza
Abraham Accords Conference called off by Israel as Arab States refuse to join
Iran tanker retrieves oil seized by US, set to leave Greece
Saudi Aramco achieves record profits
Sudan: 52 dead in floods, torrential rain
Hamas denies contact with Saudi Arabia for release of detainees
Turkiye still in a deficit in the second half of 2022
Egypt: electrical malfunction caused deadly church fire
Israel worst country for road safety, report reveals
Official: UNRWA suffers from $100m financial deficit
Sudan: Round table conference proposes forming interim government
Oman, US discuss ways to reach political solution in Yemen
