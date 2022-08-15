Oman, US discuss ways to reach political solution in Yemen

The US' Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, arrived in Oman yesterday to discuss ways to support the Yemeni parties in order to reach a political solution, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lenderking met with the Undersecretary of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Bin Isa Al-Harthi, in Muscat. No further details were given regarding the meeting.

The Sultanate of Oman has played a key role in bridging the gap in views between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, taking advantage of its good relationship with the two conflicting parties.

On 2 August, the United Nations announced that the Yemeni government and the Houthis had agreed to extend a ceasefire for an additional two month.

For more than seven years, Yemen has been witnessing a continuous war between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government backed by an Arab coalition led by neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled several governorates, including Sanaa, since September 2014.

