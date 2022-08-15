Portuguese / Spanish / English

Oman, US discuss ways to reach political solution in Yemen

US Charge d'Affaires Tim Lenderking on January 5, 2014 in Rawdat al-Khuraim [BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images]
The US' Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, arrived in Oman yesterday to discuss ways to support the Yemeni parties in order to reach a political solution, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lenderking met with the Undersecretary of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Bin Isa Al-Harthi, in Muscat. No further details were given regarding the meeting.

The Sultanate of Oman has played a key role in bridging the gap in views between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, taking advantage of its good relationship with the two conflicting parties.

On 2 August, the United Nations announced that the Yemeni government and the Houthis had agreed to extend a ceasefire for an additional two month.

For more than seven years, Yemen has been witnessing a continuous war between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government backed by an Arab coalition led by neighbouring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled several governorates, including Sanaa, since September 2014.

READ: US says its presence in Middle East "is not going anywhere", amid rumours of China ascendancy

