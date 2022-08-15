Qatar launches 'Devotion to Gaza' campaign

Qatar Red Crescent Society has launched a "Devotion to Gaza" campaign to collect QR10 million ($2.7m) to help rebuild homes destroyed during last weekend's three-day Israeli offensive, Qatar News Agency has reported.

"The tragedy of Gaza persists, with recurrent wars and 15 years of blockade," explained the society's Secretary-General, Ambassador Ali Al-Hammadi. "Once again, Israeli occupation forces have attacked Gaza, causing the Palestinians there even more pain and suffering."

The incessant air strikes destroyed people's homes, he added. "Men, women and children were not safe. Listening to their voices, the society is extending a humanitarian hand from the people of Qatar to ease their pain and support them in very difficult conditions."

The campaign will secure food, health, water and sanitation, as well as shelter. "The aim is to relieve the impact of the war, fostering Gaza's resilience, and enabling recovery from this ordeal."

During the latest Israeli military offensive against Gaza, 49 Palestinians, including seventeen children and four women were killed. Another 360 were wounded.

READ: Qatar 'extremely worried' about deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza