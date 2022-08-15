Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye still in a deficit in the second half of 2022

August 15, 2022 at 2:57 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
A picture taken on December 7, 2021 in Istanbul shows US dollars banknotes and Turkish lira banknotes. [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkish lira banknotes on 7 December 2021 [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 15, 2022 at 2:57 pm

Turkiye's budget is still in a deficit for the second term of this year, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows, Bloomberg reports.

According to the report, the government ran a monthly fiscal deficit of 64 billion liras ($3.56 billion) in July.

Report says expenditures also increased 85 per cent to 261 billion liras in July from the same month a year earlier.

Turkiye's economic crisis gets worse as its foreign trade deficit has reached a monthly average of $8 billion this year, report added.

The economic crisis also affects the current government positive image. According to a local survey conducted in July by ASAL Research and Consulting, Turkish Finance Minister, Nureddin Nebati, who has been at the helm of the country's economy since December 2021, is the least successful Minister among all members of the cabinet.

READ: Turkiye seeks $20bn deposit from Saudi Arabia

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments