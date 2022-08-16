Hamas says Israel promotes fake victories to cover up failures

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Monday that Israel promotes "fake" achievements and victories to cover up its failures. Hamas made the claim following an announcement by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) that its troops had uncovered an "attack tunnel" under the fence around the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli army report about the discovery of a tunnel north of Gaza was intended to divert attention from Israel's failures on many levels," said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum. "The promotion of fake Israeli army achievements and victories is also aimed at covering up its crimes committed in Gaza."

The Hamas spokesman affirmed that the Palestinians are entitled to resist the Israeli occupation using all possible means. He pointed out that this right is enshrined in international law and conventions.

According to the IDF, the main part of the tunnel had two branches that did not pass under the nominal border barrier installed by the occupation state. The army launched an operation over the weekend to fill the tunnel with material to make it unusable, reported the Jerusalem Post. "It is no longer a threat to Israel," said IDF Gaza Division commander, Brigadier-General Nimrod Aloni.

