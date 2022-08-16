Israel: six generals could enter parliament

Israel's National Democratic Institute has predicted that between four and six Israeli generals might become Knesset Members (MKs) at November's General Election, Quds Press reported on Monday.

The institute named them as Benny Gantz, Gadi Eizenkot, Yoav Galant, Orna Barbivai, Elazar Stern and Yair Golan. It pointed out that their political affiliations range from the right to the centre and the left.

"The relationship between the army and the state is being affected by the entry of former generals into the political arena," explained the institute. Eleven out of fourteen former army chiefs of staff who have entered politics have joined left of centre parties. Only three, the institute said, have joined right-wing parties.

Stern might not run for parliament in the election, because his left of centre party, Meretz, might not cross the electoral threshold.

READ: Netanyahu warns that Israel could go to 6th election