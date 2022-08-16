Portuguese / Spanish / English

Zahar: News of my resignation from Hamas is a despicable lie from a group of villains

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Zahar in Gaza City, Gaza on August 24, 2021 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency]
A member of the Hamas' political bureau in the Gaza Strip, Dr Mahmoud Al-Zahar, has denied reports that he has resigned from his position in the movement, saying this is a "despicable lie".

In an exclusive statement to Donia Al-Watan newspaper, Al-Zahar said that this news "is completely false," noting that what was circulated was done by "Fatah members".

He stressed that never in the history of Hamas has any official in Hamas submitted his resignation, pointing out that "there are no reasons to resign."

"This is a despicable lie from a group of villains," he said, while denying reports that his personal security had been withdrawn.

Local media and social media activists circulated a letter of resignation allegedly submitted by Al-Zahar to the movement's Shura Council Chairman, Dr Ahmed Bahr.

