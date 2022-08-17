Gaza family seeks to sue Israel for its killing of children

Israel must face charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for killing five children in the Fallujah Cemetery in northern Gaza during its latest assault on the Gaza Strip, local families have said.

This comes after Israel admitted killing the five children in the attack on the cemetery on 7 August. The five victims were identified as Jamil Al-Din Nijm, 3, Jamil Ihab Nijm, 13, Mohammad Salah Nijm, 16, Hamed Haidar Nijm, 16, and Nathmi Abu Karsh, 15.

At first, occupation forces claimed that their army was not responsible for the deaths as they had not carried out any strike at the time. However "an army inquiry into the incident, which occurred on August 7 in the Al-Faluja Cemetery east of Jabalya, has concluded that the minors were killed by an Israeli airstrike, several defence sources have confirmed," Haaretz newspaper reported yesterday.

Scores of Palestinians attended a vigil held by the families at the cemetery yesterday.

Over the course of three days from 5-7 August, the Israeli army launched raids on the Gaza Strip, which, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, resulted in the death of 49 people, including 17 children and four women, and 360 injuries.

