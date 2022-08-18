PA and Russia discuss security and intelligence cooperation 

A senior security officer from the Palestinian Authority has met with Russia's deputy defence minister to discuss security and intelligence cooperation, agencies reported yesterday.

Major General Nidal Abu Dukhan met Alexander Fomin on the fringe of Russia's Army-2022 forum on Tuesday. The meeting came as Russia is looking for new allies after six months of war in Ukraine.

Russia has good relations with the Palestinians and supports their struggle for an independent state. However, it has avoided taking practical steps in this respect as it believes that doing so could threaten its neutral diplomatic links with Israel.

Moscow's relations with Israel have deteriorated since Russian troops invaded Ukraine at the end of February. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has condemned the war as well as Russia's intention to shut down the Jewish Agency office in the country.

