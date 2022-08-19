Palestinian man dies of injury from Israeli fire

A Palestinian man died on Friday of an injury he sustained earlier from Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The citizen, Salah Tawfiq Sawafta, 58, died of critical wounds as he was shot in the head by the occupation forces in Tubas this morning," the Ministry said.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a statement that Sawafta was shot in the head during attacks that erupted by the Israeli army in the town of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

It stated that another person was wounded by live bullets in the thigh in Tammun town.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army stormed the towns of Tubas and Tammun, and carried out a detention operation against five citizens, which led to Israeli attacks on dozens of Palestinians.

The army used live and rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the Palestinians, who threw stones at the forces.

Usually, the Israeli army storms cities and towns in the West Bank to detain Palestinians and attacks by Israeli forces erupt, as a result.

